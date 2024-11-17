Breaking News
Pogba and Juventus mutually end contract

Pogba and Juventus mutually end contract

Updated on: 17 November,2024 08:41 AM IST  |  Turin (Italy)
AP , PTI |

Pogba, 31, who will be free to resume his career in March 2025, had said he was ready to give up money to play for Juventus again

Paul Pogba will no longer be a Juventus player from next month. Juventus announced on Friday it came to “a mutual agreement” with Pogba to cancel his contract despite the France World Cup winner having a ban for doping slashed last month. Pogba, 31, who will be free to resume his career in March 2025, had said he was ready to give up money to play for Juventus again.


Also Read: Deschamps delight as 'light back on' for Pogba after doping ban


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


