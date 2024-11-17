Pogba and Juventus mutually end contract

Pogba, 31, who will be free to resume his career in March 2025, had said he was ready to give up money to play for Juventus again

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba will no longer be a Juventus player from next month. Juventus announced on Friday it came to “a mutual agreement” with Pogba to cancel his contract despite the France World Cup winner having a ban for doping slashed last month. Pogba, 31, who will be free to resume his career in March 2025, had said he was ready to give up money to play for Juventus again.

Also Read: Deschamps delight as 'light back on' for Pogba after doping ban

