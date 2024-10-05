Breaking News
Nightmare is over: Pogba on ban reduced to 18 months

Updated on: 06 October,2024 08:23 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

“Finally, the nightmare is over. I can look forward to the day when I can follow my dreams again,” the player said in a statement released to Britain’s Press Association

Paul Pogba

French international footballer Paul Pogba said on Friday his “nightmare is over” after a four-year ban for doping was reduced to 18 months. 


Pogba, who is under contract with Italian giants Juventus until 2026, will be able to return to competitive football from March 11 next year, four days before his 32nd birthday. 


Also Read: Suarez criticises Uruguay coach Bielsa for mistreating team


“Finally, the nightmare is over. I can look forward to the day when I can follow my dreams again,” the player said in a statement released to Britain’s Press Association. 

“This has been a hugely distressing period in my life because everything I have worked so hard for has been put on hold,” he added.

