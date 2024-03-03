Breaking News
Pogba's career in danger after receiving four years ban
Updated on: 03 March,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
AP , PTI |

Pogba will be the latest case going to appeal at CAS, to challenge his ban imposed on Thursday by an Italian sports tribunal for a positive test for DHEA, a steroid precursor

Paul Pogba

The four-year ban imposed on Paul Pogba—a 2018 World Cup winner with France and once the most expensive player in history—in a doping case that could end his career has shocked the football world.


Also Read: Mumbai FC rise to the top


It was also entirely in line with bans in similar recent cases in soccer, including two cases prosecuted by FIFA from qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup and a UEFA case detailed on Friday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Four years has been routine since 2015 when the world anti-doping code was updated.
 
Pogba will be the latest case going to appeal at CAS, to challenge his ban imposed on Thursday by an Italian sports tribunal for a positive test for DHEA, a steroid precursor.


