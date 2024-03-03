Pogba's career in danger after receiving four years ban

Pogba will be the latest case going to appeal at CAS, to challenge his ban imposed on Thursday by an Italian sports tribunal for a positive test for DHEA, a steroid precursor

Paul Pogba

The four-year ban imposed on Paul Pogba—a 2018 World Cup winner with France and once the most expensive player in history—in a doping case that could end his career has shocked the football world.

It was also entirely in line with bans in similar recent cases in soccer, including two cases prosecuted by FIFA from qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup and a UEFA case detailed on Friday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Four years has been routine since 2015 when the world anti-doping code was updated.



