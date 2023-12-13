Breaking News
Mumbai: Honey, they’ve shrunk our local trains!
Mumbai: The Charkop clean-up act
Mumbai: ATS arrests Naval apprentice for ‘sharing’ info with Pak operatives
Mumbai: 50 duped with bookings for closed floating diner
Mumbai: Kurla LTT fire started at under-construction pod hotel
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Pogbas doping hearing set for January 18

Pogba’s doping hearing set for January 18

Updated on: 14 December,2023 07:00 AM IST  |  Rome
AFP |

Top

Last week prosecutors called for Pogba, 30, to be banned for four years after his provisional suspension in September.

Pogba’s doping hearing set for January 18

Paul Pogba

Listen to this article
Pogba’s doping hearing set for January 18
x
00:00

Paul Pogba will face Italy’s anti-doping tribunal on January 18 after testing positive for testosterone earlier this year, Italian media reported on Tuesday. 


Also Read: Benzema, Kante strike as Al Ittihad beat Auckland


The Juventus midfielder faces a potentially lengthy ban following the hearing at the NADO tribunal in Rome. Last week prosecutors called for Pogba, 30, to be banned for four years after his provisional suspension in September.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

paul pogba juventus sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK