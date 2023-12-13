Pogba’s doping hearing set for January 18

Last week prosecutors called for Pogba, 30, to be banned for four years after his provisional suspension in September.

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba will face Italy’s anti-doping tribunal on January 18 after testing positive for testosterone earlier this year, Italian media reported on Tuesday.

The Juventus midfielder faces a potentially lengthy ban following the hearing at the NADO tribunal in Rome. Last week prosecutors called for Pogba, 30, to be banned for four years after his provisional suspension in September.

