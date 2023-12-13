Brazilian Romarinho, N’Golo Kante and Benzema scored in the first half to book their team’s place in the second round, where they will face Al Ahly of Egypt on Friday.

Karim Benzema celebrates the win on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Benzema, Kante strike as Al Ittihad beat Auckland x 00:00

