It’s disappointing, Man!

Updated on: 14 December,2023 06:50 AM IST  |  Manchester
AP , PTI |

Top

Under-fire Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag disheartened with team’s performance as Red Devils suffer embarrassing group stage exit after 0-1 defeat to Bayern Munich at Old Trafford

Man United’s Bruno Fernandes (left) and Jonny Evans wear a dejected look after their loss to Bayern Munich yesterday. Pic/AFP

Jeers rang around Old Trafford on Tuesday as Manchester United suffered an embarrassingly early exit from the Champions League after a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich. Kingsley Coman’s 70th-minute goal ended the three-time European Cup winners’ slim chances of advancing to the knockout stage and delivered a latest blow in an ever-worsening season for Erik ten Hag. 


The 12th defeat in all competitions this season meant United could not even secure the safety net of a place in the Europa League after finishing bottom of Group A. “The facts are we do not have enough points, we are disappointed as a group, as a manager, I am disappointed. We should have done better,” Ten Hag said.


Copenhagen progress

Copenhagen advanced to the round of 16 behind group winner Bayern after beating Galatasaray 1-0. That result meant even a United win would not have seen it advance to the next stage. Injury to Harry Maguire only added to Ten Hag’s concerns ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game at leader Liverpool, with the pressure mounting on the Dutchman.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag

United never looked like getting the win it needed after registering just one shot on target—a long-range effort from Luke Shaw. And fans made their feelings known as the final whistle blew on another disappointing night for Ten Hag’s team, while Bayern supporters revelled in taunting their rivals. “Sometimes you feel pretty lonely as a coach,” Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said.

It was only the second time that United finished bottom of its Champions League group and third occasion it has failed to advance to the knockouts in seven attempts since former manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. A record of 15 goals conceded in the group stage is the most by any Premier League team in the competition’s history, according to Opta stats. 

Just one win in group stage

United managed just one win in the group going into its final game. They had to end Bayern’s tournament record 39-game unbeaten run in the group stages and still hope for a draw between Copenhagen and Galatasaray to progress. But United barely troubled Bayern, who were already assured of top spot in the group and a place in the knockout stage for the 16th straight season.

United’s prospects weren’t helped when, shortly before half-time, Maguire was substituted because of an apparent groin injury. Jonny Evans replaced the England international. Another defender, Shaw, was then substituted at the break, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka coming on in his place.

Bayern broke the deadlock with a goal of real quality. Coman had harried United’s defenders, and when the ball broke loose, substitute Thomas Muller flicked it to Kane, who played an incisive pass into the run of Coman. With only Andre Onana to beat, Coman powered a shot into the bottom corner to seal another painful defeat for Ten Hag.

Other Results
Lens 2-1 Sevilla 
PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Arsenal 
Copenhagen 1-0 Galatasaray
Napoli 2-0 SC Braga 
Union Berlin 2-3 Real Madrid
FC Salzburg 1-3 Benfica 
Inter 0-0 Real Sociedad

15
No of goals conceded by Man Utd in the UEFA Champions League group stage

12
No of defeats for Man Utd in just 24 matches so far this season

