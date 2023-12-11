Fernandes apologises for Man Utd’s embarrassment v Bournemouth

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 December,2023 07:45 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Erik ten Hag’s men were so poor that the margin of defeat could have been even more humiliating, but the result was already bad enough to trigger boos from fans at the final whistle

Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes leaves at half-time in the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Bournemouth at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England. Pic/AFP

Bruno Fernandes has apologised for Manchester United’s embarrassing defeat against Bournemouth as the Portugal star admitted his side did not have enough effort or quality. United suffered their first ever home loss to lowly Bournemouth on Saturday as the Cherries swept to a 3-0 shock victory.


Erik ten Hag’s men were so poor that the margin of defeat could have been even more humiliating, but the result was already bad enough to trigger boos from fans at the final whistle. As the pressure mounts on Ten Hag, United captain Fernandes said the players should take the blame for the miserable performance.


“I want to apologise for the performance. It was not acceptable, starting with me. I’m not talking about anyone else,” he said. “But I think everyone agrees in the dressing room that the performance was [not] at our level and we have to perform much better. It was under performing quality-wise, effort-wise and not as aggressive as we were in the last game against Chelsea.

