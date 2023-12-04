Breaking News
Newcastle add to Man Utd's misery; Arsenal extend lead

04 December,2023
AFP

Anthony Gordon scored the only goal at St James’ Park to lift Newcastle up to fifth in the table and within two points of the top four.

Newcastle inflicted a sixth Premier League defeat of the season on Manchester United as Arsenal beat Wolves 2-1 on Saturday to extend their lead at the top to four points. Anthony Gordon scored the only goal at St James’ Park to lift Newcastle up to fifth in the table and within two points of the top four. 


By contrast, United slip to seventh and are still to beat any side in the top nine of the Premier League this season. Kieran Trippier’s free-kick came back off the underside of the bar and Alexander Isak’s effort was deflected inches wide before the break. Gordon finally made the breakthrough 10 minutes into the second period when he was picked out by Trippier to convert at the back post.


Arsenal's Bukayo Saka after scoring v Wolves. Pics/AFP
Arsenal were made to survive a late scare despite getting off to a flying start at the Emirates. Goals from Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard put the Gunners 2-0 up inside 13 minutes. But they failed to put the game to bed and were made to sweat when Wolves forward Matheus Cunha found the top corner in the 86th minute. 

Despite the wobble, Arsenal, last year’s runners-up, held on to notch their 10th win in 14 league games, which moves them four points clear of champions Manchester City.

