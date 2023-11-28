The match was only three minutes old when Garnacho produced a sublime piece of skill that will go down as one of the great Premier League goals

Man United’s Garnacho scores against Everton off a spectacular bicycle kick. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Garnacho’s sensational strike helps Man U beat Everton 3-0 x 00:00

Manchester United rubbed salt into Everton’s wounds as Alejandro Garnacho’s stunning overhead kick helped the Red Devils to a 3-0 win that left the Toffees rooted in the Premier League relegation zone.

Also Read: Giroud awakening!

ADVERTISEMENT

The match was only three minutes old when Garnacho produced a sublime piece of skill that will go down as one of the great Premier League goals. The 19-year-old Argentine sprang to meet Diogo Dalot’s hanging cross flush on the volley and fire into Jordan Pickford’s top left-hand corner.

“I cannot believe it. To be honest I just turned around and thought ‘oh my God,’ ” said Garnacho. “It was a fantastic goal. [The] season is still many games to play but probably already the goal of the season,” said Ten Hag.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever