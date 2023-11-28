Breaking News
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rains lash six districts of Marathwada
Maharashtra: 23-year-old man nabbed from UP for rape of 9-year-old girl
Some people did not like certain parts of Anand Dighe biopic: CM Shinde
Mahatma Gandhi mahapurush, PM Narendra Modi yugpurush: Vice President Dhankhar
Mumbai Police arrests two persons for posing as IPS officers, duping bank staffer of Rs 35.25 lakh
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Garnachos sensational strike helps Man U beat Everton 3 0

Garnacho’s sensational strike helps Man U beat Everton 3-0

Updated on: 28 November,2023 08:15 AM IST  |  Liverpool
Agencies |

Top

The match was only three minutes old when Garnacho produced a sublime piece of skill that will go down as one of the great Premier League goals

Garnacho’s sensational strike helps Man U beat Everton 3-0

Man United’s Garnacho scores against Everton off a spectacular bicycle kick. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Garnacho’s sensational strike helps Man U beat Everton 3-0
x
00:00

Manchester United rubbed salt into Everton’s wounds as Alejandro Garnacho’s stunning overhead kick helped the Red Devils to a 3-0 win that left the Toffees rooted in the Premier League relegation zone.


Also Read: Giroud awakening!


The match was only three minutes old when Garnacho produced a sublime piece of skill that will go down as one of the great Premier League goals. The 19-year-old Argentine sprang to meet Diogo Dalot’s hanging cross flush on the volley and fire into Jordan Pickford’s top left-hand corner. 


“I cannot believe it. To be honest I just turned around and thought ‘oh my God,’ ” said Garnacho. “It was a fantastic goal. [The] season is still many games to play but probably already the goal of the season,” said Ten Hag.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

manchester united premier league english premier league sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK