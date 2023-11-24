Can Klopp’s Liverpool 2.0 defeat City today?

Klopp has christened his rejuvenated squad “Liverpool 2.0” but admits there is a long way to go before his new-look team reaches the stellar levels of his previous sides at Anfield.

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah (centre) during Thursday’s training session at AXA Training Centre in Kirkby, England. Pics/Getty Images

Liverpool head to Manchester City on Saturday for a clash between the Premier League’s top two teams, hoping to prove they are once again genuine title contenders. The Reds have been City’s most consistent challengers during a dominant era for Pep Guardiola’s men. Liverpool’s first title for 30 years in 2019/20 was the only time City have failed to become champions of England in the past six seasons.

In 2018/19 and 2021/22, they edged out Jurgen Klopp’s side by a single point in thrilling title races. But it was Arsenal who pushed City close last season as Liverpool sank to fifth after coming agonisingly close to an unprecedented quadruple of trophies the previous year. Klopp has christened his rejuvenated squad “Liverpool 2.0” but admits there is a long way to go before his new-look team reaches the stellar levels of his previous sides at Anfield.

Liverpool trail City by a single point at the top of the Premier League table, having lost just once in 12 Premier League games this season, in highly controversial fashion at Tottenham in September. “We decided last year we had to change a lot,” said Klopp. “We are at the moment going in the right direction and that’s really important.”

