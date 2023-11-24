Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > India Kahn do better

India Kahn do better!

Updated on: 25 November,2023 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tarkesh Jha | sports@mid-day.com

Top

In the city for a promotional event, German legend believes local heroes and youth development can give football a fillip here

German football great Oliver Kahn signs a jersey during his visit to the city yesterday

Listen to this article
German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn, fondly referred to as Der Titan in footballing circles for his legendary status under the bar, provided a comprehensive insight into Indian football during an event in the city on Friday. From the establishment of a structured youth set-up to the popularisation of domestic role models, the former Bayern Munich FC stalwart is convinced that certain tangible measures can help elevate the status of Indian football.


Special last game in Kolkata


Interestingly, after traversing the length and breadth of Europe during his 21-year professional career, Kahn had hung his boots at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, in 2008 when the Bavarians played Mohun Bagan in a friendly. “My retirement game in Kolkata, playing your final game in front of 125,000 people cheering your name, was special. The excitement of people for football here is something I’ll never forget. So, there is enormous potential for Indian football to grow,” Kahn, 54, said during a media interaction at the BD Somani International School in Cuffe Parade on Friday.


He came up with an elaborate plan to improve Indian football. “Everything must start with youth development. You need a good structure where players can progress to play professionally. There must be a special education system with a curriculum to educate players.”

Kahn, who comes from the land of legends like Gerd Muller and Uwe Seeler, insisted that role models are important. “When I started off as a youth footballer, I had big role models. They gave me the right orientation into the sport. So, why not develop Indian players into becoming such inspirations? 

Marketing plans later

“First, the sport itself has to develop at the highest level from the Indian Super League [ISL]. Then it’s much easier to build a marketing and entertainment machine around it,” Kahn concluded.

