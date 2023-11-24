The PTI has learnt that Nagal did not want to play because the tie will be held on grass courts, a surface that does not suit his game style. Mukund has opted out of the matches because of “personal reasons”

Sasi Mukund and Sumit Nagal

Listen to this article Davis Cup: Sumit, Sasi refuse to travel to Pak x 00:00

India’s top two singles players Sumit Nagal and Sasi Kumar Mukund have conveyed to the national tennis federation that they won’t travel to Pakistan for the next Davis Cup tie and the baffled All India Tennis Association (AITA) has decided to discuss the players’ refusal at its next Executive Committee meeting.

Nagal is India’s best-ranked singles player at number 141 in the ATP chart and Mukund is second-best at number 477.The two players have conveyed their unavailability for the World Group I play-off tie to be played in February but have not specified the reason behind their decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Labuschagne praises skipper Cummins' bowling against India

The PTI has learnt that Nagal did not want to play because the tie will be held on grass courts, a surface that does not suit his game style. Mukund has opted out of the matches because of “personal reasons”.

“Nagal had conveyed to the team management long back that he should not be considered for the tie against Pakistan because grass court is not his preferred surface,” said an AITA source.

In the current scenario, India’s challenge will be led by Ramkumar Ramanathan, who with his ‘serve and volley’ style is best-suited player for the tie, the winner of which will stay in World Group I for the year 2024.

The next best choice for India will be Digvijay Pratap Singh, who had made his Davis Cup debut against Morocco in September this year.

Rohan Bopanna has already retired and India, without its top singles player Nagal will not be overwhelming favourite in the tie despite the fact that Pakistan’s tennis is being carried by old and ageing horses Aqeel Khan and Aisam ul haq Quereshi.

AITA Secretary General Anil Dhupar reminded that the players should not think twice when it comes to national duty.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever