Labuschagne praises skipper Cummins' bowling against India

Updated on: 25 November,2023 07:45 AM IST  |  Sydney
PTI |

Top

Australia batsman Labuschagne feels skipper Cummins’s bowling effort in World Cup final is his finest ever

Australia skipper Pat Cummins (right) celebrates Virat Kohli’s dismissal in Ahmedabad on Sunday. PIC/AFP

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne said he had “never seen” someone bowl like the way Pat Cummins did during the World Cup final against India, which they won by six wickets for a record-extending sixth title.


Cummins had the best economy rate in the 10 overs he bowled and also grabbed two wickets to restrict Rohit Sharma’s side to 240.


With an economy rate of 3.40 to go with the wickets of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, Cummins put the skids on India.

“I think that was certainly Pat’s best day with the ball,” Labuschagne told Sen Radio.

Marnus Labuschagne
“I think I’ve never seen someone bowl the sequence he [Cummins] did, bowling the right balls at the right time that he did. I haven’t seen that from a middle overs bowler, a pace bowler, especially, in a long time. A lot of credit has to go to him,” said Labuschagne, who scored an unbeaten half-century in the final.

Labuschagne also praised the tactical acumen of coach Andrew McDonald, saying he and the team analyst prepared the blueprint to put India under pressure.

“Tactically, Andrew McDonald and our analyst really got it right with the toss firstly and then navigating the different scenarios and putting pressure on the Indian bowlers to get those early wickets,” said Labuschagne.

“Then the thoughts were to have them five down at 30 [overs] and that’s exactly what they [Australian bowers] did.The bowlers did an excellent job and Pat led from the front there.”

Labuschagne added that the coach had full faith in the players, which created a great atmosphere in the dressing room.

