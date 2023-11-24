IND vs AUS 1st T20I: India starts the series with a dominant win

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan and skipper Suryakumar took control after the dismissals of the openers. Kishan who just played two ICC World Cup 2023 matches scored 58 runs. Yadav on the other hand played the captain's knock by scoring 80 runs in 42 balls

Rinku Singh (Pic: AFP)

Team India is one up against Australia in the five-match T20I series. In the first T20I match between India and Australia at the Dr Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium, the 'Men in Blue' came victorious with two wickets left.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first against the ICC World Cup 2023 champions Australia. Suryakumar led the pack of pristine players.

Australia lost the early wicket of their opening batsman Matthew Short for just 13 runs. Thereafter, veteran Steve Smith and Josh Inglis played a knock of 52 and 110 runs respectively. Inglis' knock was laced by 11 fours and 8 sixes. Tim David playing the role of finisher for the Aussies smashed 19 runs in 13 deliveries which guided Australia to set a target of 209 runs against the 'Men in Blue'.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad opened the innings for India. Jaiswal played a solid knock of 21 runs in just eight deliveries laced by 2 fours and 2 sixes before getting caught in the hands of Steve Smith. Gaikwad did not play a single delivery and was run out by Nathan Ellis.

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan and skipper Suryakumar took control after the dismissals of the openers. Kishan who just played two ICC World Cup 2023 matches scored 58 runs. Yadav on the other hand played the captain's knock by scoring 80 runs in 42 balls.

Australia's pace bowler picked the wicket of Axar Patel. In the same over, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh were run out by Matthew Wade and Steve Smith. The match turned in the favour of Australians, but IPL 2023 star player Rinku Singh finished the match in style by hitting a six at the end.