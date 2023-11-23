The Men in Blue unleashed the fury of one billion fanatical cricket loyalists at home when they stumbled to a six-wicket defeat by Australia

Mohammed Shami (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article 'That day did not belong to us': Mohammed Shami on India's Motera heartbreak x 00:00

Mohammed Shami insisted that India had done a 'commendable' job in the course of the tournament as the India pacer surveyed the wreckage of his side’s stunning ICC World Cup 2023 defeat.

The 33-year-old admitted that the team did not lack anything skill-wise or confidence-wise, but 'it was just not their day'.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Overall we all performed really well. There was no shortage of skill and confidence. I feel sometimes as a team, we can all have that one bad day, which can come anytime. That day did not belong to us. We lacked in execution, runs, but there was not anything due to which our morale and confidence was down," said Shami.

#WATCH अमरोहा, उत्तर प्रदेश: भारतीय क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद शमी ने PM मोदी से मुलाकात पर कहा, "उस समय हम मैच हार चुके थे, ऐसे में जब प्रधानमंत्री आपको विश्वास देते हैं तो वह अलग ही पल होता है। यह बहुत ज़रूरी होता है क्योंकि मनोबल गिर जाता है, तब अगर आपके PM साथ होते हैं तो आत्मविश्वास… pic.twitter.com/8nedtdPWt1 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 23, 2023

The Men in Blue unleashed the fury of one billion fanatical cricket loyalists at home when they stumbled to a six-wicket defeat by Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium despite topping the table during the tournament’s round-robin group stage. While India's wait for an ICC trophy continues, Australia walked away with their record-extending sixth World Cup title.

Also Read: ‘IPL fame is affecting Mumbai players': Raju Kulkarni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen cheering up the 'Men in Blue' back in the dressing room following the match. In a video shared by the PM's Office, PM Modi was seen motivating Rohit Sharma's side and insisted that the country is with them.

Also Read: The best and worsts of World Cup 2023

"Such gestures are important (PM Modi meeting players). When the Prime Minister encourages you after that, it gives you confidence. Because your morale is already down. It is something really different," Shami told reporters.

Shami was one of India's biggest stars of the World Cup. In India's remarkable campaign that saw the team finish runners-up to Australia and register an unbeaten ten-match winning streak, Shami took 24 wickets. His wickets came in seven matches at an average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 12.20, with the best bowling figures of 7/57. He took three five-wicket hauls in the tournament and broke several bowling records. He ended up as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.