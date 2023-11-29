Haaland reaches 40 as City rally from 0-2 down to beat Leipzig

The defending champions were on course for their first European defeat at the Etihad since 2018 when Lois Openda took advantage of shambolic defending to score twice in the first half.

Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez (right) celebrates his goal with Erling Haaland in Manchester on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Erling Haaland became the fastest player to score 40 Champions League goals as Manchester City came from 2-0 down to beat RB Leipzig 3-2 on Tuesday. The defending champions were on course for their first European defeat at the Etihad since 2018 when Lois Openda took advantage of shambolic defending to score twice in the first half. Haaland reduced City’s arrears before goals from Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez secured top spot in Group G. “The first half was the worst I’ve seen us,” admitted Foden.

‘Better second half’

“Came out second half, played a lot better and changed the game. This team has got a great mentality for that.” City have now won 27 of their last 29 Champions League home games since they last tasted defeat. Leipzig have been regular victims during that run and were humbled 7-0 on their last trip to the Etihad in March. But Guardiola headed down the tunnel at half-time shaking his head at what he had seen.

City dominated possession and territory but were undone by two moments of carelessness from the normally reliable Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias. The in-form Openda showed his poise after Akanji let the Belgian latch onto a long ball from Leipzig goalkeeper Janis Blaswich to finish past Stefan Ortega.

Alvarez vital in first goal

Alvarez played a part in City’s first goal as he fed Foden, who played in Haaland to net his 40th Champions League goal in just 35 appearances on 54 minutes. Foden then stroked home Josep Gvardiol’s pass 20 minutes from time.

