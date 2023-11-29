Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Ref shot in VAR war

Ref shot in VAR war!

Updated on: 30 November,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  Geneva
AP , PTI |

Top

Specialist video official Kwiatkowski unlisted by UEFA for next fixture after granting Mbappe’s PSG a controversial stoppage-time penalty leading to a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in Paris

Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento (right) handles the ball which resulted in a penalty against PSG on Tuesday. Pics/Getty Images

A video review official has been removed from his Champions League game on Wednesday, one day after having a key role in a disputed decision to award Paris Saint-Germain a stoppage-time penalty for handball against Newcastle which contradicted UEFA’s own advice to referees. The VAR specialist from Poland, Tomasz Kwiatkowski, is no longer listed to work at the Real Sociedad-Salzburg game and has been replaced by a German match official.


Tino’s deflected handball


In Paris on Tuesday, Kylian Mbappe scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw after a ball struck Newcastle defender Tino Livramento in the chest and then deflected off his arm, and a penalty was awarded by Polish referee Szymon Marciniak following a VAR review.


PSG’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring the equaliser against Newcastle in Paris on Tuesday
Marciniak refereed the Champions League final last season and the 2022 World Cup final with Kwiatkowski in his team. Marciniak initially allowed play to continue on Tuesday but awarded the penalty after he was advised by his video assistant to review the incident on the pitchside monitor.

However, a UEFA panel of storied coaches and former players said in April that “no handball offense should be called on a player if the ball is previously deflected from his own body, and, in particular, when the ball does not go towards the goal.” UEFA declined to comment on Wednesday, in line with a policy not to discuss field-of-play decisions.

Tomasz Kwiatkowski
Howe slams ref’s decision

“But his hand is not in an unnatural position,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said after the game, “[his hands] are down by his side, but he is in a running motion.” The penalty decision in the PSG game directly affected the standings in Group F, as it kept PSG two points clear of Newcastle in the second qualifying place for the round of 16 behind group leader Borussia Dortmund. “I feel it is a poor decision and it’s hugely frustrating for us as you know how little time there is left in the game,” Howe said.

