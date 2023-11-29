Specialist video official Kwiatkowski unlisted by UEFA for next fixture after granting Mbappe’s PSG a controversial stoppage-time penalty leading to a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in Paris

Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento (right) handles the ball which resulted in a penalty against PSG on Tuesday. Pics/Getty Images

Listen to this article Ref shot in VAR war! x 00:00

A video review official has been removed from his Champions League game on Wednesday, one day after having a key role in a disputed decision to award Paris Saint-Germain a stoppage-time penalty for handball against Newcastle which contradicted UEFA’s own advice to referees. The VAR specialist from Poland, Tomasz Kwiatkowski, is no longer listed to work at the Real Sociedad-Salzburg game and has been replaced by a German match official.

Tino’s deflected handball

ADVERTISEMENT

In Paris on Tuesday, Kylian Mbappe scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw after a ball struck Newcastle defender Tino Livramento in the chest and then deflected off his arm, and a penalty was awarded by Polish referee Szymon Marciniak following a VAR review.

Also Read: Barca, Dortmund, Atletico and Lazio enter last 16



PSG’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring the equaliser against Newcastle in Paris on Tuesday

Marciniak refereed the Champions League final last season and the 2022 World Cup final with Kwiatkowski in his team. Marciniak initially allowed play to continue on Tuesday but awarded the penalty after he was advised by his video assistant to review the incident on the pitchside monitor.

However, a UEFA panel of storied coaches and former players said in April that “no handball offense should be called on a player if the ball is previously deflected from his own body, and, in particular, when the ball does not go towards the goal.” UEFA declined to comment on Wednesday, in line with a policy not to discuss field-of-play decisions.



Tomasz Kwiatkowski

Howe slams ref’s decision

“But his hand is not in an unnatural position,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said after the game, “[his hands] are down by his side, but he is in a running motion.” The penalty decision in the PSG game directly affected the standings in Group F, as it kept PSG two points clear of Newcastle in the second qualifying place for the round of 16 behind group leader Borussia Dortmund. “I feel it is a poor decision and it’s hugely frustrating for us as you know how little time there is left in the game,” Howe said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever