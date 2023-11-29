Breaking News
Barca, Dortmund, Atletico and Lazio enter last 16

Updated on: 30 November,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Atletico Madrid booked their place with a sumptuous volley from defender Mario Hermoso and two own goals firing them to a thrilling 3-1 win over Dutch champions Feyenoord.

Barcelona’s Joao Felix celebrates his goal v FC Porto in Barcelona on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Lazio all qualified for the knockout phase of the Champions League on Tuesday. Atletico Madrid booked their place with a sumptuous volley from defender Mario Hermoso and two own goals firing them to a thrilling 3-1 win over Dutch champions Feyenoord. That left Atletico with 11 points in Group E ahead of 10-point Lazio. Veteran Italian striker Ciro Immobile shot the Italian side into the last 16 in a 2-0 win over eliminated Celtic in Rome.


Also Read: Bayern Munich contracts: Goalkeepers Neuer, Ulreich sign contract extensions


In Group H, Barcelona came from behind to beat Porto 2-1 as Portuguese duo Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix both netted to turn the game on its head after Brazilian winger Pepe opened for Porto. The Spanish champions now have 12 points while Porto are locked on nine alongside Shakhtar Donetsk, who beat Antwerp 1-0 in Hamburg. 


Borussia Dortmund secured their spot in the last 16 with a 3-1 win at AC Milan. Marco Reus’s penalty and second-half strikes from Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Karim Adeyemi secured passage into next round with a match to spare for Dortmund.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

