Mbappe strikes as PSG defeat Monaco 5-2 to take 4-point lead

Updated on: 26 November,2023 07:23 AM IST  |  Paris
AP , PTI |

After striker Goncalo Ramos put PSG ahead in the 18th minute, Monaco equalized four minutes later following a mistake from goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates his goal against AS Monaco in Paris on Friday. Pic/AFP

Star striker Kylian Mbappe scored his 14th league goal of the season as French leader Paris Saint-Germain beat third-place Monaco 5-2 to move four points clear at the top.


Second-place Nice can keep the gap at one point if they beat Toulouse at home on Sunday.


After striker Goncalo Ramos put PSG ahead in the 18th minute, Monaco equalized four minutes later following a mistake from goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.


PSG regained the lead through Mbappe in the 39th when defender Soungoutou Magassa tried to clear the ball and clipped the leg of winger Ousmane Dembele for a penalty. Mbappe sent his spot kick into the top left corner.

Dembele made it 3-1 in the 70th, expertly controlling a long pass from midfielder Fabian Ruiz and netting with a powerful shot. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

