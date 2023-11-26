Liverpool hold Manchester City back

Alexander-Arnold’s late strike ensures Reds equalise 1-1 against Manchester side in top-of-the-table encounter at Etihad

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates his equalising goal against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Liverpool snapped Manchester City’s 23-match winning run at the Etihad as a clash between the Premier League’s top two ended 1-1 on Saturday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s fine strike 10 minutes from time salvaged a point for the visitors after Erling Haaland’s 50th Premier League goal put City in front. A share of the spoils means there remains just one point between the sides.

Alisson Becker was let off the hook by Phil Foden’s weak shot after the Brazilian gifted away possession inside his own box. But the Liverpool goalkeeper was not so fortunate when his next sliced clearance picked out Nathan Ake.

The Dutch defender dribbled forward before picking out Haaland, who found the far corner with Alisson getting a hand to his low shot. Haaland’s 50th Premier League goal in his 48th appearances smashed the previous record for the quickest half century held by Andy Cole in 65 matches.

Diaz’s father was among the crowd after being flown to England by Liverpool to enjoy the Christmas season following a kidnap ordeal in his native Colombia.



And Diaz was involved in Liverpool’s leveller against the run of play 10 minutes from time. The Colombian picked out Salah, who laid the ball into Alexander-Arnold’s path for a fantastic finish into the bottom corner.

