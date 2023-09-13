Paul Pogba provisionally suspended for doping

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 September,2023 08:32 AM IST  |  Rome
After a nightmare season between injuries and a blackmail affair, Pogba’s dreams of bouncing back were shattered by the alleged doping offence after Juventus’s 3-0 win at Udinese on August 20, during which he was an unused substitute

Paul Pogba. Pic/AFP

Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 30, has been provisionally suspended after a doping control detected elevated levels of testosterone, Italian anti-doping authorities (Nado) told AFP on Monday.


After a nightmare season between injuries and a blackmail affair, Pogba’s dreams of bouncing back were shattered by the alleged doping offence after Juventus’s 3-0 win at Udinese on August 20, during which he was an unused substitute. 


