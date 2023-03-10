Breaking News
Juventus drop Pogba for disciplinary reasons

Updated on: 10 March,2023 10:17 AM IST  |  Milan
Representation pic. Pic/iStock


Paul Pogba has been dropped for the first leg of Juventus’ Europa League Last-16 tie with Freiburg for “disciplinary reasons,” a club source told AFP on Thursday. 


France midfielder Pogba has missed almost the entire season with a knee injury and was not in the squad list for the match released by the club. 



The source confirmed that coach Massimiliano Allegri had left Pogba out after he arrived late to a team meeting on Wednesday evening.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

