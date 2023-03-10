Juventus drop Pogba for disciplinary reasons

France midfielder Pogba has missed almost the entire season with a knee injury and was not in the squad list for the match released by the club.

Representation pic. Pic/iStock

Paul Pogba has been dropped for the first leg of Juventus’ Europa League Last-16 tie with Freiburg for “disciplinary reasons,” a club source told AFP on Thursday.

France midfielder Pogba has missed almost the entire season with a knee injury and was not in the squad list for the match released by the club.

The source confirmed that coach Massimiliano Allegri had left Pogba out after he arrived late to a team meeting on Wednesday evening.

