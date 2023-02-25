Breaking News
Di Maria hat-trick takes Juve into Last 16

Updated on: 25 February,2023 08:27 AM IST  |  Paris
Argentine World Cup winner Di Maria opened the scoring after five minutes and then added a 20th-minute penalty. Di Maria completed his hat-trick in the 78th minute, in a game where the French side had been reduced to 10 men after just a quarter of an hour when Nicolas Pallois was red-carded for handball

Juventus' Argentine forward Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32, second leg football match between FC Nantes and Juventus FC, at The Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes. Pic/AFP


Angel di Maria scored a hat-trick as Juventus reached the Europa League last 16 on Thursday with a 3-0 play-off second leg win over Nantes. The result allowed the Italian giants to progress 4-1 on aggregate.


Argentine World Cup winner Di Maria opened the scoring after five minutes and then added a 20th-minute penalty. Di Maria completed his hat-trick in the 78th minute, in a game where the French side had been reduced to 10 men after just a quarter of an hour when Nicolas Pallois was red-carded for handball. 



