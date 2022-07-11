Like father like son: Romeo Beckham emulates David Beckham; scores brilliant free-kick goal

Romeo Beckham's beautiful free-kick for Inter Miami 2 will make David Beckham fans nostalgic

Romeo Beckham. Pic/ Official Instagram account of Romeo Beckham

There seems to be no doubts over whether Romeo Beckham has inherited his father David Beckham's insane footballing ability. While playing for the Inter Miami 2 side, Romeo stepped up in the 83rd minute to whip a delicious ball into the back of the net at the near post.

19-year-old Romeo Beckham scored his first goal of the season for Inter Miami II on a beautiful free kick 👀 pic.twitter.com/KIWsy2JBUv — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 11, 2022

Romeo's father David Beckham who played for the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and, AC Milan was known to possess an excellent free-kick in his locker. In fact, the popular phrase, 'Bend it like Beckham' was an ode to his free-kick skills.

Considering that Beckham senior is the owner of Inter Miami, he'll be a proud father to see his son eventually take the step up from the reserve team to the senior side.

If Romeo can continue demonstrating this sort of progress, he'll no doubt follow in his father's footsteps and become a top-class footballer.