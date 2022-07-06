Victoria, David Beckham celebrate their 23rd marriage anniversary with a sweet post

British girl-group fame Victoria penned a heartfelt note for her husband calling the renowned former professional football player her "everything", reported Page Six. Victoria also took a dig at trolls who mocked them saying David was not "funny"

Picture courtesy/Victoria Beckham's Instagram account

Star couple, Victoria and David Beckham took a trip down memory lane as they celebrated 23 years of their marriage, taking their love to social media. British girl-group fame Victoria penned a heartfelt note for her husband calling the renowned former professional football player her "everything", reported Page Six. Victoria also took a dig at trolls who mocked them saying David was not "funny."

"They say he isn't funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn't last. Today we celebrate 23 years of being married. David, you are my everything, I love you so much!" captioned Victoria on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

The picture revealed both Victoria and David in their earlier times sporting smiles. David looked at his handsome self, wearing an all-black suit, his tattoo on the neck widely visible. Meanwhile, Victoria seemed to be wearing a full-sleeved green dress.

The 48-year-old Victoria also shared a string of images on Instagram, celebrating the special occasion with her husband.

In the first story, Victoria donned a beautiful buttoned-down white coat dress up to her knees while the footballer looked quite dapper, sporting a black suit. Victoria seemed quite happy as she hugged David.

Victoria gave a glimpse of her "dinner" date with her husband in the next story. They seemed to click the picture upon a terrace eatery, against the backdrop of blue skies. Victoria wore a pair of black-rimmed sunglasses and both had a smile on their faces.

"Anniversary dinner in Paris," captioned Victoria

David also took to his Instagram and shared a throwback video of him featuring his wife Victoria. The video from the late 90s showed the two lovebirds being interviewed by actor Sacha Baron Cohen in the guise of his famous role as Ali G, reported Page Six.

"No, but I was into Posh... 23 years ago today Posh became Mrs Beckham, but she will always be Posh. Happy Anniversary WOW 23 years & 4 beautiful kiddies. I love you, we all love you," captioned the 47-year-old football star.

Victoria and David Beckham wed each other on July 4, 1999, in Ireland's Luttrellstown Castle, reported Page Six. They share four kids together, namely, 23-year-old Brooklyn, 19-year-old Romeo, 17-year-old Cruz, and 10-year-old Harper.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever