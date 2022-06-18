Former England football captain David Beckham admits WAGs including Posh went overboard at 2006 World Cup

Beckham said WAGs led by Victoria, Cheryl and Coleen Rooney got more publicity than them for their drunk dancing on tables and huge hotel party bills

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

Former England football captain David Beckham has revealed that WAGs of 2004 and 2006 including his wife Victoria went a bit overboard during major events.

At the 2006 World Cup in Germany, the Three Lions were staying in Baden-Baden, a resort which became famous for the antics of WAGs during the build-up and aftermath of games. Beckham said WAGs led by Victoria, Cheryl and Coleen Rooney got more publicity than them for their drunk dancing on tables and huge hotel party bills.

Speaking to former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville on his podcast, The Overlap, Beckham said: “There was a lot of attention around the families but I always believed, as an England captain, having the kids around and wives or girlfriends wasn’t a bad thing. Even Victoria, she is the first to say when she looks back: ‘What was I doing? What was I wearing? Why would I do that?’ I think it went a bit too far. There was more spoken about the WAGs than the football.”