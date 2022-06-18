Breaking News
Golf sensation Paige Spiranac honoured to be named Sexiest Woman Alive

Updated on: 18 June,2022 10:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

She became the first athlete to take the No.1 spot. Spiranac beat the likes of Megan Fox, Kylie Jenner, Ana de Armas, Olivia Rodrigo and Nicki Minaj for the title and features on the magazine’s annual issue cover

Golf sensation Paige Spiranac was in disbelief when she got to know that she topped the list for the Sexiest Woman Alive by Maxim magazine. She became the first athlete to take the No.1 spot. Spiranac beat the likes of Megan Fox, Kylie Jenner, Ana de Armas, Olivia Rodrigo and Nicki Minaj for the title and features on the magazine’s annual issue cover.

Expressing her joy, she wrote on Instagram: “I think I broke IG lol I went to check my post and it was gone so let’s try this again! I am so honoured by being named the sexiest woman alive by @maximmag this year! When I got the call I kept asking them, “are you sure?” because I was truly in disbelief. To me being sexy is about confidence and feeling comfortable in your own skin.




“I’ve always tried to stay true to myself thoughout my unconventional path and now I’m so proud to be following so many amazing women who carried the title in years before me. Thank you again Maxim for this moment and to @gilles_bensimon for these beautiful pictures!”

