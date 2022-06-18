Breaking News
Pacific International Billiards Championship: Double delight for Sourav Kothari

Updated on: 18 June,2022 09:50 AM IST  |  Melbourne
Kothari, 37, edged past multiple-time English champion Rob Hall of England 1500-1321 in the finals of the Level 5 highest World Billiards ranking event to win the title.

It was double delight for former world billiards champion Sourav Kothari, who clinched the Pacific International Billiards Championship title on Friday, just days after bagging the Snooker crown in the same event.

Kothari, 37, edged past multiple-time English champion Rob Hall of England 1500-1321 in the finals of the Level 5 highest World Billiards ranking event to win the title.




The 2018 World Billiards champion thus became only the second cueist after Mathew Bolton of Australia to achieve a double title in the Pacific International. In the thrilling final, Kothari displayed great mastery of cue ball control from the beginning. He notched up breaks of 161, 141, 135 and 117 to take a massive 600-point lead.

