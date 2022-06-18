Breaking News
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Over 10,000 students from Mumbai division score more than 90 per cent
Mumbai: Commuters divided as Western Railway set to introduce 8 more AC local train services
Maharashtra MLC elections: NCP gets into overdrive to get more voters as Bombay HC refuses to release Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik
Mumbai Crime: Man who ran fake clean-up marshal ID scam arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 35,000
Mumbai beautician death: MEA steps in as kin say can’t afford to bring back body
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Mumbai girl Bhumika Mane in India Under 17 football team

Mumbai girl Bhumika Mane in India Under-17 football team

Updated on: 18 June,2022 09:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Bhumika, the lone girl from Mumbai and Maharashtra, is selected in the 23-member India team as part of its preparation for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup that is scheduled to be held in India later this year

Mumbai girl Bhumika Mane in India Under-17 football team

Bhumika Mane


Maharashtra footballer Bhumika Mane has been selected in the India U-17 Women’s National team that will travel to Italy and Norway to participate in two tournaments from June 20 to July 8, 2022, according to an AIFF release.

Also Read: 2022 World Para Powerlifting Asia-Oceania Open Championships: Ashok sizzles with two golds




Bhumika, the lone girl from Mumbai and Maharashtra, is selected in the 23-member India team as part of its preparation for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup that is scheduled to be held in India later this year.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news football

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK