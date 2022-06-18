Mumbai girl Bhumika Mane in India Under-17 football team

Bhumika, the lone girl from Mumbai and Maharashtra, is selected in the 23-member India team as part of its preparation for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup that is scheduled to be held in India later this year

Bhumika Mane

Maharashtra footballer Bhumika Mane has been selected in the India U-17 Women’s National team that will travel to Italy and Norway to participate in two tournaments from June 20 to July 8, 2022, according to an AIFF release.

Also Read: 2022 World Para Powerlifting Asia-Oceania Open Championships: Ashok sizzles with two golds

Bhumika, the lone girl from Mumbai and Maharashtra, is selected in the 23-member India team as part of its preparation for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup that is scheduled to be held in India later this year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever