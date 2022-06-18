2022 World Para Powerlifting Asia-Oceania Open Championships: Ashok sizzles with two golds

Ashok came out with a consistent show, clearing the bar in all three rounds to lift 150kg, 168kg and 173kg for a total score of 491kg to take the gold medal (total score) in men’s under 65kg

India’s Ashok booked a berth for the postponed Hangzhou Asian Para Games after claiming two gold and two bronze medals at the ongoing 2022 World Para Powerlifting Asia-Oceania Open Championships in Pyeongtaek on Friday.

Ashok came out with a consistent show, clearing the bar in all three rounds to lift 150kg, 168kg and 173kg for a total score of 491kg to take the gold medal (total score) in men’s under 65kg.

He took the gold medals in Total Score—Open and Asian categories. In the Individual event, the Haryana-based powerlifter took the bronze medal with his best lift of 173kg.

