Breaking News
Mumbai: Covid ICU admissions up 26 per cent, but doctors say situation not alarming
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant defects to Eknath Shinde camp
Mumbai: BMC refuses to collect garbage, Kandivli society members hire private vendor
Community spread of Zika in many states, says NIV study
Mumbai: Covid-19 infection among under-19 category up 11 per cent in 12 days
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Real Madrid star Gareth Bale confirms MLS move to Los Angeles FC

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale confirms MLS move to Los Angeles FC

Updated on: 27 June,2022 08:20 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
AFP |

Top

ESPN reported that Bale will fly to Los Angeles at the end of next week to sign a deal which runs to the end of this season, with an option for an additional year

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale confirms MLS move to Los Angeles FC

Gareth Bale


Wales captain Gareth Bale confirmed his move to Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC on Saturday following his departure from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Bale confirmed his plans to join LAFC in a post on Twitter following widespread reports earlier Saturday about the move. “See you soon, Los Angeles,” the 32-year-old wrote.




Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo is world’s most influential sports star


An accompanying video showed Bale wearing an LAFC shirt and cap. Earlier the Los Angeles Times said Bale will be eligible to play for LAFC from July 1. 

ESPN reported that Bale will fly to Los Angeles at the end of next week to sign a deal which runs to the end of this season, with an option for an additional year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

wales Gareth Bale soccer spanish league real madrid Twitter sports news football

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK