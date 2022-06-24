Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr shakes a leg with pop star Ludmilla

Vinicius is currently on holiday after helping Real Madrid win the Spanish League and the UEFA Champions League. He scored 22 goals for Madrid all season

Vinicius Jr with Ludmilla

Real Madrid striker Vinicius Jr has some brilliant moves off the field too. The young footballer, dressed in a smart white suit and sneakers, was invited on stage by Brazilian pop star Ludmilla during a concert in Sao Paulo recently and thrilled the audience with his dance moves.

Vinicius is currently on holiday after helping Real Madrid win the Spanish League and the UEFA Champions League. He scored 22 goals for Madrid all season.

Also Read: England footballer Andy Carroll makes up with Billi Mucklow after reported infidelity

The Brazil forward effortlessly copied Ludmilla’s steps for a few minutes with the crowd applauding, and then hugged her before leaving. Ludmilla is one of South America’s biggest pop artists.