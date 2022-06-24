England footballer Andy Carroll makes up with Billi Mucklow after reported infidelity

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 June,2022 08:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
According to The Sun, Carroll is very keen to make it up to his wife after the newspaper had reported that he had spent a night in Dubai with two women during a stag do just before their wedding

Andy Carroll with Billi Mucklow


Newly-married couple, England footballer Andy Carroll and TV star Billi Mucklow, were recently spotted at a lunch date in Essex, having just returned from their honeymoon in Mexico.

According to The Sun, Carroll is very keen to make it up to his wife after the newspaper had reported that he had spent a night in Dubai with two women during a stag do just before their wedding. “Andy has been doing his best to make up for his behaviour and Billi is finally starting to relax and put the past behind her,” the source told the British tabloid.


