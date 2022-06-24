U-23 football: India women lose to Sweden

Mid-fielder Linn Vickius scored the solitary 96th minute goal to help the Swedes earn the victory
A spirited show by the Indian women’s football team went in vain as an injury-time goal helped Sweden post a 1-0 win in the three-nation U-23 tournament here on Wednesday.
Mid-fielder Linn Vickius scored the solitary 96th minute goal to help the Swedes earn the victory.
India earned themselves the best chance to take a lead when striker Pyari Xaxa missed her target by a whisker in the 73rd minute.
However, when it looked certain that the game was heading towards a draw, Vickius scored the all-important goal for Sweden off a corner from midfielder Ebba Hed.
