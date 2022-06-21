Argentina and PSG superstar Lionel Messi enjoys sunset with wife Antonela Roccuzzo

Lionel Messi recently Instagrammed a picture kissing wife Antonela and captioned it: “Sunset with her @antonelaroccuzzo,” along with a heart emoji

Lionel Messi

Argentine and Paris Saint-Germain football superstar Lionel Messi recently Instagrammed this picture (right) kissing wife Antonela and captioned it: “Sunset with her @antonelaroccuzzo,” along with a heart emoji. The post received 5,341,882 ‘likes’.

