Breaking News
Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane; predicts heavy rainfall
Mumbai: In six months, 2021 saw 206 per cent rise in heart attack deaths
Mumbai: BMC to open 50 yoga centres on International Yoga Day
Maharashtra cyber cops bombard citizens with messages to curb online frauds
Mumbai: Cuffe Parade blood drive gets rap on knuckles by BMC
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Argentina and PSG superstar Lionel Messi enjoys sunset with wife Antonela Roccuzzo

Argentina and PSG superstar Lionel Messi enjoys sunset with wife Antonela Roccuzzo

Updated on: 21 June,2022 09:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Lionel Messi recently Instagrammed a picture kissing wife Antonela and captioned it: “Sunset with her @antonelaroccuzzo,” along with a heart emoji

Argentina and PSG superstar Lionel Messi enjoys sunset with wife Antonela Roccuzzo

Lionel Messi


Argentine and Paris Saint-Germain football superstar Lionel Messi recently Instagrammed this picture (right) kissing wife Antonela and captioned it: “Sunset with her @antonelaroccuzzo,” along with a heart emoji. The post received 5,341,882 ‘likes’.

Also Read: Singer Perrie Edwards says yes to Liverpool football player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain





argentina lionel messi Instagram sports news football

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK