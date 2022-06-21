Breaking News
Singer Perrie Edwards says yes to Liverpool football player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Updated on: 21 June,2022 08:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Earlier, Edwards posted pictures of the proposal and wrote: “Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards


England and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and singer Perrie Edwards are engaged. On Sunday, Oxlade-Chamberlain Instagrammed this picture and wrote: “Mrs Oxlade-Chamberlain to be! @perrieedwards.”

Earlier, Edwards posted pictures of the proposal and wrote: “Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!” The couple’s engagement news comes after they welcomed son Axel last August.  Edwards’ Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock commented: “Best news! So happy for you both.”


