Singer Perrie Edwards says yes to Liverpool football player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Earlier, Edwards posted pictures of the proposal and wrote: “Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards

England and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and singer Perrie Edwards are engaged. On Sunday, Oxlade-Chamberlain Instagrammed this picture and wrote: “Mrs Oxlade-Chamberlain to be! @perrieedwards.”

Also Read: Ana Markovic hates world’s sexiest footballer tag

Earlier, Edwards posted pictures of the proposal and wrote: “Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!” The couple’s engagement news comes after they welcomed son Axel last August. Edwards’ Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock commented: “Best news! So happy for you both.”