Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane deal will allow Robert Lewandowski to join Barcelona

Updated on: 19 June,2022 09:39 AM IST  |  Berlin
The Mane deal is opening doors for the demand of Polish striker star Robert Lewandowski to leave for Barcelona despite a valid contract until 2023

Bayern’s arena in Munich is far from the unknown territory for Sadio Mane. Most Bavarian supporters would remember the striker’s two goals that helped Liverpool win 3-1 to crush all Champions League hopes of the German side in March 2019 in the Last-16.

The Senegal international was awarded Man of the Match, even as he left the beaten Bavarians in agony. Three years later, the 30-year-old is going to score goals for Bayern as media reports speak that the striker has agreed to a three-year contract from this summer onwards.




The German side’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic met approval from the Reds offering 32 million euros plus bonus payments of up to nine million euros in the third round of negotiations.

According to media reports, Salihamidzic confirmed the Mane deal after returning to the Munich airport this Friday afternoon from the UK. “Yes, he is coming,” the Bayern official is said to have commented when briefly talking to reporters, Xinhua reports.

The Mane deal is opening doors for the demand of Polish striker star Robert Lewandowski to leave for Barcelona despite a valid contract until 2023.

