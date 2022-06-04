Breaking News
Covid-19: BMC shuts vaccination centres at 4 tourist spots
Hyderabad minor gangrape case: One arrested, 3 out of 5 accused are minors
Jammu and Kashmir: Hizbul terrorist commander killed in encounter at Anantnag
Uttar Pradesh: 36 arrested, 3 FIRs registered in Kanpur violence
Loan apps racket: Rs 4.23 lakh extorted for loan of Rs 5,000
Mumbai sees 763 Covid-19 cases, highest since Feb 4; active tally touches 3,735
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at RSS chief over Gyanvapi row, says 'before VHP was formed, Ayodhya wasn't even on Sangh's agenda'
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Mucklow to wed Carroll despite Dubai antics

Mucklow to wed Carroll despite Dubai antics

Updated on: 04 June,2022 08:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Footballer Andy Carroll was photographed in bed with two women

Mucklow to wed Carroll despite Dubai antics

Billi Mucklow and Andy Carroll


Billi Mucklow has plans to get married to footballer fiance Andy Carroll despite his stag-do antics in Dubai, where he was photographed in bed with two women.

According to The Sun, after holding crisis talks with Carroll, she plans to get married to him today. 




“Billi has been utterly humiliated by Andy but deep down she still loves him. A number of her friends and some of her family have said she should postpone the wedding but Billi’s mind is made up now,” said a source. 


dubai sports news football

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK