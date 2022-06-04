Mucklow to wed Carroll despite Dubai antics

Footballer Andy Carroll was photographed in bed with two women

Billi Mucklow and Andy Carroll

Billi Mucklow has plans to get married to footballer fiance Andy Carroll despite his stag-do antics in Dubai, where he was photographed in bed with two women.

According to The Sun, after holding crisis talks with Carroll, she plans to get married to him today.

“Billi has been utterly humiliated by Andy but deep down she still loves him. A number of her friends and some of her family have said she should postpone the wedding but Billi’s mind is made up now,” said a source.