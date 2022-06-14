Breaking News
Footballer Andy Carroll enjoys honeymoon with Billi Mucklow in Mexico

Updated on: 14 June,2022 08:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

After stag antics, footballer Andy enjoys honeymoon with Mucklow in Mexico. Andy Instagrammed a picture and captioned it, 'Love Of My Wife'

Footballer Andy Carroll enjoys honeymoon with Billi Mucklow in Mexico

Andy Carroll with wife Billi Mucklow


England footballer Andy Carroll’s wife Billi Mucklow has put her hubby’s stag antics in Dubai behind her as the newlyweds kissed on their honeymoon in Mexico. 

On Sunday, Carroll Instagrammed the above picture and captioned it: “Love Of My Wife.” The couple, who got married at the Four Seasons hotel in Hampshire last week, are currently enjoying their honeymoon at a five-star resort which costs GBP1,282 (approx Rs 1.21 lakh) per night. 




After Carroll, 33, was photographed with Taylor Jane Wilkey, 27, and Phoebe Robb, 26, at his Dubai suite, the couple went through difficult times. According to The Sun, after holding crisis talks with Carroll, Mucklow agreed to marry him.

Carroll and Mucklow have shared a series of loved-up photographs from their wedding and honeymoon on their respective social media handles. 

