Coach Rahul Dravid needs to have a strong word with team India: Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan

Former pacer Zaheer Khan feels coach Rahul Dravid needs to have a strong word with the team after India surrendered against South Africa in the second T20I at the Barabati Stadium on Sunday.

He added that the Indian team is lacking their trademark fighting spirit in the match and letting their guard down when conditions are not favourable for them.

India started off well with the ball, taking three wickets in the Powerplay, but then lost momentum when a steady 64-run partnership off 41 balls between Klaasen and captain Temba Bavuma stabilised the innings for South Africa. India lost the match by four wickets to go 0-2 down in the five-match series.

“When that partnership [Klaasen-Bavuma] was building, you could feel that the drive in the India team was down. Those are the things Rahul Dravid & Co need to address and quickly because there is only one day in between [before the 3rd T20I]. They need to regroup, have some tough conversations, and identify what it will take to fight for 40 overs,” Zaheer said in a discussion with Cricbuzz.

“Even in the first match, you thought India were in the driver’s seat. Today again, they had the ideal start with the ball. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was outstanding, but they have not been able to close out games. Some concerns for India going forward in the series and a lot of pressure,” added Khan.

