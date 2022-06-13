Breaking News
IPL TV and digital rights sold for Rs 44,075 crore: Sources

Updated on: 13 June,2022 06:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Package A of TV is sold at Rs 23,575 crore which is Rs 57.5 crore per match and Package B of Digital Rights for India is sold at Rs 20,500 crore which is Rs 50 crore per match

IPL trophy. File Pic


In latest development, the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights value for the 2023-2027 cycle has been sold for a whopping Rs 44,075 crore for 410 matches as per sources in the ongoing e-auctions.

According to ANI, Package A of TV is sold at Rs 23,575 crore which is Rs 57.5 crore per match and Package B of Digital Rights for India is sold at Rs 20,500 crore which is Rs 50 crore per match. The details of who bid what is yet to come but the value for per match TV, and digital rights is Rs 107.5 crore.




According to ANI, there are two media houses who have won the bid, one for TV and the other for digital. The media rights value has grown more than two and a half times than what Star India paid in the year 2017.


The process was divided into a total of four packages (A, B, C and D). Package A is exclusive for TV (broadcast) for the Indian subcontinent while package B is for digital-only grouping for the same region. The winner will be able to digitally broadcast the games across the Indian sub-continent.

There are four specific packages in which e-auction is being conducted or 74 games per season for a five-year period. There is also a provision of increasing the number of matches to 94 in the final two years.

In 2022, IPL was expanded into 10 teams with the addition of Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

With inputs from ANI

