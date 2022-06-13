IPL’s per match value crosses whopping Rs 100 crore on Day 1

With the bidding going into the second day, the cumulative valuation of the media rights could well touch a staggering Rs 50,000 crore, which will be one of the biggest in terms of global rights across any sport

The Indian Premier League’s (IPL) media rights auction witnessed a robust bidding for TV and Digital rights of the Indian sub-continent with the valuation per match of the cash-rich league being earmarked at more than a whopping Rs 100 crore. With the bidding going into the second day, the cumulative valuation of the media rights could well touch a staggering Rs 50,000 crore, which will be one of the biggest in terms of global rights across any sport.

Four out of the seven players in the fray—Viacom18, Disney-Star, Sony and Zee were involved in a near-seven hour slugfest that remained inconclusive with Package A (India TV Rights) and Package B (India Digital Rights) cumulatively fetching upwards of Rs 42,000 crore (5.37 billion USD approximately) and still counting. The final result might not be out late on Monday or Tuesday as the battle for Packages A and B will continue on Monday.

Once it’s over, the winner of package B can challenge for Package C which has 18 non-exclusive digital rights game for Rs 16 crore per game and subsequently Package D (Overseas TV and Digital combined rights at Rs 3 crore per game) will come up for bidding. “As of now, the bid for TV has gone up to Rs 57 crore per game from its base price of Rs 49 crore and India digital rights has seen an unbelievable growth from its Rs 33 crore to Rs 48 crore per game,” a senior BCCI functionary told PTI.

