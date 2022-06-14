IND vs SA: Pressure on skipper Rishabh Pant, spinners and Ruturaj Gaikwad

India have problems aplenty ahead of must-win third T20I v South Africa; visitors lead five-match series 2-0

India head coach Rahul Dravid (left) with captain Rishabh Pant before the 2nd T20I in Cuttack on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Under-performing spinners, an out-of-form opener and his own poor show—skipper Rishabh Pant will have a lot on his mind when India take on a buoyant South Africa in the third T20 on Tuesday in their bid to keep the five-match series alive.

The hosts came into the series on a 12-match winning streak, but South Africa took the wind out of India’s sails with two emphatic victories.

Pant’s side are now struggling on multiple fronts and it will take a herculean effort to plug all the holes with just one day between the second and third game. If bowling let India down in the first game, a poor batting show cost them the second match and now they have their backs to the wall.

Strike-rate woes for batters

India’s batting left a lot to be desired with the openers failing to give the team a good start in the Powerplay.

While Ishan Kishan has done well so far, Ruturaj Gaikwad (23, 1) has pulled the team down with questions being raised over his technique against quality pacers and his ability to force the pace early on.

Shreyas Iyer too has looked vulnerable against the fast bowlers and even though he has got starts, he hasn’t been able to capitalise or push the run-rate, putting pressure on the next line of batters in the middle-order.

Hardik Pandya, who was in top form for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, produced some big hits when the team was in a comfortable position in the first T20I, but couldn’t get going on the two-paced Cuttack track. With the ball, he leaked 49 runs in the four overs he bowled across two matches.

Skipper tripper

Shoehorned into captaincy, Pant (29, 5) has not fired so far. He has only three fifties in 45 T20Is at an average of 23.9 and strike-rate of 126.6. He has not inspired confidence with his leadership abilities too. His decision to promote Axar Patel over the experienced Dinesh Karthik in Cuttack was baffling, to say the least.

No spin in this tale

In bowling, the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel have gone for 75 and 59 in six and five overs in the two respective matches. Chahal, who was the purple cap holder in the IPL, and Axar were put under the pump by David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen. The team management could give leggie Ravi Bishnoi or all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer a chance. Save Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India’s bowlers have struggled, picking just four wickets in the opening game and six in the second. India’s think-tank might also look to unleash the express pace of Umran Malik on South Africa or get Arshdeep Singh in place of Avesh Khan, who is yet to take a wicket in the series.

