IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant admits bowling display was not "up to the mark" after 7-8 overs

David Miller and Kagiso Rabada greet each other after the 2nd T20 between India and South Africa. Pic/PTI

India were dealt a humiliating loss on home soil by South Africa in the 2nd T20I. Chasing a small total of 149, the Proteas got off to a nightmare start. Bhuvneshwar Kumar made good use of the conditions to rip out three top order wickets to leave the visitors 29/3. But, thereafter, things started to come apart for India.

Skipper Rishabh Pant admitted that despite the brilliant start, the bowlers were not up to the mark after the end of the powerplay.

According to ANI, in the post-match presentation, he said, "We were 10-15 runs short. Bhuvi and the fast bowlers bowled well in the first 7-8 overs. But after that, we weren't up to the mark. In the second half, we needed wickets, but we couldn't get those wickets."

"They (Klaasen and Bavuma) actually batted really well. We could have bowled better, hope we improve in the next game. We need to win all the remaining three games now," he said.

Heinrich Klaasen and Temba Bavuma combined for a 64 run partnership which stabilized South Africa in the chase. Shortly before Bavuma's dismissal, Klaasen decided to up the ante and went ballistic, taking Axar Patel to the cleaners.

Klaasen continued in top gear right until he was dismissed by Harshal Patel with 5 runs remaining to win the match.

The result means India will now have to win the next game in Vishakhapatnam, else the Proteas will seal the series.

(with inputs from ANI)