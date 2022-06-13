IND vs SA: South Africa eye series win, India aim to bounce back in 3rd T20I

The spin duo of Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal could be dropped to make way for leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and all-rounder Deepak Hooda. The men in blue may also hand a debut to Umran Malik or Arshdeep Singh, if they decide to freshen up the fast bowling stocks

Hardik Pandya gestures to Heinrich Klaasen during the second T20I. Pic/AFP

South Africa come into the third game high on confidence having won the two opening encounters with India. The Proteas were clinical in both games with the bat and improved massively in the second T20I with the ball.

As for this India team devoid of their star players, the bowling has been the biggest concern. Despite a brilliant start given by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India's display with the ball regressed as the game went on, much like the first match.

India's batting lineup has generally gotten good starts, however they have failed to convert it into significant scores. South Africa's batters, on the other hand, have made India pay once they have gotten in.

The spin duo of Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal could be dropped to make way for leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and all-rounder Deepak Hooda. The men in blue may also hand a debut to Umran Malik or Arshdeep Singh, if they decide to freshen up the fast bowling stocks.

South Africa are likely to make a solitary change with the series waiting to be won. If first-choice gloveman and opener Quinton de Kock is fit to play, expect him to replace Reeza Hendricks.

The venue for this game, Vishakhapatnam, is known for its high scoring pitch due to the short boundaries. Ironically, however, the two T20I's that have been played here have been a low-scoring affair, with wickets galore.

Chasing may appear to be the more favorable thing to do after winning the toss. If the pitch turns out to be like the one in the previous T20I against Australia in 2019, the chasing side will have the benefit of planning their run-rate better.

Expect this game to be a cracker, with both sides wanting the win desperately. Only time will tell whether the hosts get up-and-running or whether the Proteas wrap up the series.