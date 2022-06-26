Cristiano Ronaldo is world’s most influential sports star

On an average, Ronaldo is searched 11 million times every month, which is five million more than American football player Ryan Ramczyk, who is second in the list with 6.1m searches per month. Third-placed Neymar gets searched 5.8m times

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has 145 per cent more searches online than rival Lionel Messi and is the world’s most influential athlete, according to new data.

As per Betting.com, he is also the most searched sports star globally.

On an average, Ronaldo is searched 11 million times every month, which is five million more than American football player Ryan Ramczyk, who is second in the list with 6.1m searches per month. Third-placed Neymar gets searched 5.8m times.

NBA legend LeBron James comes fourth with 5.3 million searches, while Messi gets searched 4.8m times.