Costs to build retirement home doubles for Cristiano Ronaldo

16 June,2022
The Manchester United star had kept aside GBP10million (approx Rs 94 cr), but reportedly the cost has now reached GBP17million (approx Rs 160 cr). Dad-of-five Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s home is located in Quinta da Marinha on the Portuguese Riviera

Cristiano Ronaldo


The building cost towards football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement home has almost doubled. 

The Manchester United star had kept aside GBP10million (approx Rs 94 cr), but reportedly the cost has now reached GBP17million (approx Rs 160 cr). Dad-of-five Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s home is located in Quinta da Marinha on the Portuguese Riviera.




“He’s strived for perfection throughout his football  career and he wants the same off the pitch. He wants to be 100 per cent happy with it,” a source told The Sun.  “The initial budget was around GBP 10million, but that is now 17m,” said another source.

