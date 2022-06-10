Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo included in PFA's Team of the Year on Premier League return

Ronaldo scored 18 goals in 30 Premier League games, a tally that was only bettered by Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-Min

Cristiano Ronaldo. File Pic

Manchester United's star striker Cristiano Ronaldo continues to prove that age is just a number. The 37-year-old was one of the Red Devils' lone shining lights in an otherwise underwhelming season. As such, the Portuguese footballer was voted into the PFA's Premier League Team of the Year.

Ronaldo scored 18 goals along with 3 assists in 30 Premier League games played in the 2021/22 season. His goal tally was only bettered by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (23 goals) and Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min (23 goals).

The Team of the Year consists of players voted by their teammates as well as opponents within the Premier League. Joining Ronaldo in the 11 are six Liverpool players namely, Alisson (goalkeeper), Virgil van Dijk (centre back), Trent Alexander-Arnold (right back), Thiago (centre mid), Mohamed Salah (right winger), and Sadio Mane (left winger).

The four other players that complete the team are Chelsea centre back Antonio Rudiger and the Manchester City trio of Joao Cancelo (left back), Kevin De Bruyne (centre mid), and Bernardo Silva (centre mid).