Breaking News
Mumbai: 3,431 fined on Day 1 of action against helmetless bikers and pillion riders
Mumbai receives first spell of pre-monsoon showers
QS World University Rankings: IIT-Bombay secures position in India, MU stagnant
Mumbai: Five women among seven injured as car jumps divider before hitting two vehicles on WE highway
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Southgate stands by his players

Southgate stands by his players

Updated on: 10 June,2022 08:51 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Southgate’s side have gone two games without a win in the Nations League after rescuing a 1-1 draw in Germany in their Nations League group clash on Tuesday

Southgate stands by his players

Gareth Southgate


Gareth Southgate insists England’s established stars deserve his loyalty because they would “die for each other” on the pitch.

Southgate’s side have gone two games without a win in the Nations League after rescuing a 1-1 draw in Germany in their Nations League group clash on Tuesday. 




Also Read: Stimac: Boys must learn to play, score without Chhetri


England boss Southgate has been criticised for being too loyal to his long-serving players after a pair of inconsistent displays. Asked if he can be too loyal to his players, Southgate replied: “No. We’re totally open-minded. It’s not just about talent. You’ve got to have knowhow and awareness.” 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

england germany football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK