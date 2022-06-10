Southgate stands by his players

Southgate’s side have gone two games without a win in the Nations League after rescuing a 1-1 draw in Germany in their Nations League group clash on Tuesday

Gareth Southgate insists England’s established stars deserve his loyalty because they would “die for each other” on the pitch.

Southgate’s side have gone two games without a win in the Nations League after rescuing a 1-1 draw in Germany in their Nations League group clash on Tuesday.

England boss Southgate has been criticised for being too loyal to his long-serving players after a pair of inconsistent displays. Asked if he can be too loyal to his players, Southgate replied: “No. We’re totally open-minded. It’s not just about talent. You’ve got to have knowhow and awareness.”

