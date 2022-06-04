Utd’s Ronaldo looking forward to working with Erik ten Hag

Ronaldo, 37, has caught the eye at Old Trafford even in a disappointing season, scoring 24 goals across all competitions and netting various individual awards including his fourth Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award

Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo broke his silence on the new manager, insisting that he is still happy at Manchester United and looking forward to working under Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo, 37, has caught the eye at Old Trafford even in a disappointing season, scoring 24 goals across all competitions and netting various individual awards including his fourth Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award.



In a video released by Manchester United, Ronaldo outlined his happiness and stressed Ten Hag needs time to implement the necessary changes to make the club a credible force again. “I know he did a fantastic job for Ajax and that he’s an experienced coach, but we need to give him time and things need to change the way he wants,” Ronaldo said.

He thanked the United supporters following his first season back at the club and promised the Red Devils will be back winning trophies before long. “What I have to say to the fans is they are amazing. Even when you’ve lost the game, they always support us, they’re always with us. The supporters are always in my heart and it’s the people that all should respect because they are always on our side. For example the first game, of course, I not only felt it in the game but one day before in the hotel,” Ronaldo told Manchester United’s official website.

